Financial Survey: Boxed (BOXD) versus Its Peers

Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) is one of 53 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail – order houses” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Boxed to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.9% of Boxed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of Boxed shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.6% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Boxed and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Boxed $177.27 million -$69.22 million -0.08 Boxed Competitors $14.98 billion $780.38 million -28.25

Analyst Recommendations

Boxed’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Boxed. Boxed is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Boxed and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boxed 0 2 1 0 2.33 Boxed Competitors 179 1096 3387 48 2.70

Boxed currently has a consensus target price of $2.23, suggesting a potential upside of 849.95%. As a group, “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies have a potential upside of 41.82%. Given Boxed’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Boxed is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Boxed and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxed -75.33% N/A -71.75% Boxed Competitors -13.12% -44.75% -7.26%

Volatility & Risk

Boxed has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boxed’s competitors have a beta of 0.83, meaning that their average share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Boxed competitors beat Boxed on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Boxed

Boxed, Inc. operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers. It also provides Boxed IQ, a content management suite, programmatic cost-per-click ad-platform, and vendor portal data suite, that offers vendors, suppliers, and CPG manufacturers the ability to advertise their products to customers, and access customer data and feedback in real-time; on-demand grocery services; and an enterprise-level e-commerce platform. Boxed, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

