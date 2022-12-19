First Citizens Financial Corp Has $249,000 Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First Citizens Financial Corp lessened its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,592,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,854,304,000 after buying an additional 1,991,968 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,395,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,941,558,000 after buying an additional 490,575 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,040,000 after buying an additional 1,427,405 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in PepsiCo by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,022,000 after buying an additional 5,352,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,875,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,570,000 after buying an additional 374,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $180.34 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $186.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.48. The company has a market cap of $248.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.81%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays upped their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.21.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

