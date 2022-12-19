First Citizens Financial Corp Sells 480 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

First Citizens Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 68.9% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 328.1% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 189.7% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.5% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 161.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 810 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. KGI Securities upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.84.

CSCO stock opened at $47.81 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The stock has a market cap of $196.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.87%.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $153,039.81. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 452,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,622,263.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $153,039.81. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 452,254 shares in the company, valued at $21,622,263.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

