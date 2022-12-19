First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $56.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $53.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FR. Barclays lowered their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.14.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

FR stock opened at $48.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $42.91 and a 1 year high of $66.74.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Industrial Realty Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,454,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $871,765,000 after purchasing an additional 210,948 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,145,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,325,000 after acquiring an additional 19,586 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1,737.8% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,996,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724,410 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $264,418,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 80.9% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,845,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,882 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.