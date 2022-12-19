Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) PT Raised to $88.00

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $95.60 to $109.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.53.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Price Performance

FMX stock opened at $76.12 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.95. The company has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 52-week low of $58.73 and a 52-week high of $84.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 10.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,515,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 78,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,864,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 85,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 17,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 46,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Featured Articles

