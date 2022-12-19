Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 260,200 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the November 15th total of 246,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Forestar Group from $15.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Forestar Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOR. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Forestar Group by 83.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,829 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Forestar Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Forestar Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Forestar Group during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forestar Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Forestar Group stock opened at $15.47 on Monday. Forestar Group has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $22.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.31. The firm has a market cap of $769.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.72.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.54. Forestar Group had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $381.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Forestar Group will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Forestar Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

See Also

