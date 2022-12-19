Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,282 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Fortinet accounts for approximately 1.0% of Range Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Fortinet by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,738,000 after acquiring an additional 76,027 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth $3,510,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth $1,152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Fortinet
In other news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.
Fortinet Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $51.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 57.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.56. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $74.35.
Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.
Fortinet Company Profile
Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.
