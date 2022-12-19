Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,282 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Fortinet accounts for approximately 1.0% of Range Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Fortinet by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,738,000 after acquiring an additional 76,027 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth $3,510,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth $1,152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fortinet Stock Down 0.5 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fortinet in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $51.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 57.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.56. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $74.35.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Articles

