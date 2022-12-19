Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Upgraded at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FBIN opened at $57.13 on Friday. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 1 year low of $49.51 and a 1 year high of $108.41.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Fortune Brands Innovations Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen and bath.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.