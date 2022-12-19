Foster Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,937 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,297,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007,342 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,908,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,320 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 6,198.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,457,491 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $201,526,000 after buying an additional 1,434,349 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Walmart by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $783,056,000 after buying an additional 1,340,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Walmart by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,381,078 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $503,508,000 after buying an additional 1,272,778 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Walmart Stock Performance
WMT opened at $142.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.28. The stock has a market cap of $384.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77.
Walmart announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.26.
Insider Activity at Walmart
In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,038,431.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $191,310,506.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 280,771,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,691,798,939.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,481,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,523,346. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
