Foster Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,611 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Oracle by 93.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,068,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,853 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Oracle by 102.7% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,684,705 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $257,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,463 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Oracle by 16.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $839,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,271 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $97,485,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 7.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,430,838 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,287,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,311 shares in the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200 in the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oracle Trading Down 0.6 %

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.08.

ORCL opened at $79.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.45. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $99.95. The firm has a market cap of $214.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.95%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

