Foster Group Inc. Has $203,000 Stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Foster Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUSL. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 6,890.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,564,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,326 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,028,000. 55I LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 676.0% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 478,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,875,000 after purchasing an additional 416,643 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 312,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,776,000 after buying an additional 16,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 320.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 158,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,531,000 after buying an additional 120,868 shares during the last quarter.

SUSL stock opened at $66.57 on Monday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $59.87 and a 52 week high of $85.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.60 and its 200 day moving average is $67.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.269 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%.

