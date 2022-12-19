Foster Group Inc. Has $818,000 Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 3,059.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,698,000 after purchasing an additional 37,310,556 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,801,210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790,348 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 28.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,246,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537,621 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 13.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $311,238,000. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer stock opened at $51.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.40. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $288.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.47.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

