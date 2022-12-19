Foster Group Inc. Has $9.77 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Foster Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 0.8% of Foster Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $274.25 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $278.40 and its 200-day moving average is $290.63. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $404.58.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

