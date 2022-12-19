Foster Group Inc. Makes New $1.77 Million Investment in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 2,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of VT stock opened at $86.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.89. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $76.80 and a one year high of $108.58.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

