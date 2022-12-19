Foster Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,569 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sitrin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.4% in the third quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 61,233 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% in the third quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 9,432 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.3% in the third quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 5,507 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 17.1% in the third quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,503 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 26.8% in the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,253 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $98.83 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $117.80. The company has a market capitalization of $113.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SBUX. Barclays boosted their target price on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Stephens began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.26.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

