Foster Group Inc. Purchases 181 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Foster Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,744 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 18.9% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 17.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 184,821 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,222,000 after acquiring an additional 26,849 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Target by 6.7% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,356 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 48.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 1.5% in the second quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $146.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.84. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $254.87.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Target’s payout ratio is 59.18%.

Several analysts recently commented on TGT shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.25.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

