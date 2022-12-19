Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,379,400 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the November 15th total of 3,927,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,126.5 days.
Fosun International Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FOSUF opened at $0.75 on Monday. Fosun International has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.75.
About Fosun International
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fosun International (FOSUF)
- How Do Chipmakers Stack Up When It Comes To Growth?
- Is AMC Entertainment Stock Worth Taking Down Here?
- Is it Time to Take a Bite into Domino’s Pizza?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
Receive News & Ratings for Fosun International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fosun International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.