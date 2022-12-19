Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,379,400 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the November 15th total of 3,927,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,126.5 days.

Fosun International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FOSUF opened at $0.75 on Monday. Fosun International has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.75.

About Fosun International

Fosun International Limited operates in health, happiness, wealth, and intelligent manufacturing sectors in Mainland China, Portugal, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Health, Happiness, Insurance, Asset Management, and Intelligent Manufacturing. The Health segment engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and trading of pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and health products; and provision of medical and health management services.

