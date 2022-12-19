Foundation Resource Management Inc. Grows Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. BTR Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 139,029 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Corning by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 13,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 1.6% in the third quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 290,528 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in Corning by 9.6% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 44,767 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Fox Advisors cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.18.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $32.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.25. The company has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 50.47%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

