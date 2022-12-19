Foundation Resource Management Inc. Has $17.71 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 3.4% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $17,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

MRK opened at $109.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.88 and a 1 year high of $112.17. The stock has a market cap of $276.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.59%.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $30,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 706,283 shares in the company, valued at $71,158,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $4,531,952.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,781.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $30,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 706,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,158,012.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

