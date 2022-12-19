Foundation Resource Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 315,121 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips comprises 6.1% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $32,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COP. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,346,309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,014,700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,177,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,901,935,000 after acquiring an additional 8,323,587 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $702,569,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,335,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,233,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715,820 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,866,527 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,053,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COP. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.71.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP opened at $110.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $137.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $66.06 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.33.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

