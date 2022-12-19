Francis Financial Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Francis Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of VO stock opened at $205.11 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.14. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $256.54.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

