Frax (FRAX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.45 Million

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. One Frax token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005943 BTC on major exchanges. Frax has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and approximately $1.45 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Frax has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

About Frax

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,023,027,133 tokens. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

