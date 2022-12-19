Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €24.00 ($25.26) to €22.00 ($23.16) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €40.00 ($42.11) to €36.00 ($37.89) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €34.00 ($35.79) to €33.00 ($34.74) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €37.00 ($38.95) to €32.00 ($33.68) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €23.00 ($24.21) to €17.10 ($18.00) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.16.

Shares of FMS opened at $15.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.06. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $35.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.38.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 4.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,176,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,405 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 27.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,083,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,499,000 after purchasing an additional 236,459 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the second quarter valued at about $16,738,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 18.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 517,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,265,000 after buying an additional 82,228 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 21.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 456,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,358,000 after buying an additional 79,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

