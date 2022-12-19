FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,218 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,019 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,218 shares during the quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 23,133 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 55,118 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 199,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,112,000 after acquiring an additional 11,838 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 452,869 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $22,983,000 after acquiring an additional 37,327 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VZ opened at $37.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.76. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The company has a market capitalization of $155.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 56.62%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.55.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

