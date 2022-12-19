Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 188,300 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the November 15th total of 209,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Frontera Energy from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.
Frontera Energy Price Performance
FECCF stock opened at $7.29 on Monday. Frontera Energy has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $12.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.39.
Frontera Energy Company Profile
Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 35 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, and Peru; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Frontera Energy (FECCF)
- How Do Chipmakers Stack Up When It Comes To Growth?
- Is AMC Entertainment Stock Worth Taking Down Here?
- Is it Time to Take a Bite into Domino’s Pizza?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
Receive News & Ratings for Frontera Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontera Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.