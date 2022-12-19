Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 188,300 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the November 15th total of 209,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Frontera Energy from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Frontera Energy Price Performance

FECCF stock opened at $7.29 on Monday. Frontera Energy has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $12.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.39.

Frontera Energy Company Profile

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 35 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, and Peru; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

See Also

