FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,789,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,894,126,000 after purchasing an additional 721,899 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,776,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,492,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,528 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,520,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,204,000 after purchasing an additional 248,478 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,354,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,170,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $668,708,000 after purchasing an additional 214,218 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $84.09 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.26 and a 200-day moving average of $89.24. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

