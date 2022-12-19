FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 175.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 228.0% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SRLN stock opened at $41.19 on Monday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $40.42 and a 1 year high of $45.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.91.

