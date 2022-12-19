FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Has $234,000 Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 2.3% of FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 3,903,893 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,445,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,343,000 after buying an additional 1,031,500 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,837.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after buying an additional 973,182 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,209,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,576,000 after buying an additional 817,014 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,623,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,622,000 after buying an additional 630,526 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $240.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $243.08 and a 200-day moving average of $240.62. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $286.72.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

