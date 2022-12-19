FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Has $234,000 Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 2.3% of FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 3,903,893 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,445,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,343,000 after buying an additional 1,031,500 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,837.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after buying an additional 973,182 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,209,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,576,000 after buying an additional 817,014 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,623,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,622,000 after buying an additional 630,526 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IJH opened at $240.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $243.08 and a 200-day moving average of $240.62. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $286.72.
iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (IJH)
- How Do Chipmakers Stack Up When It Comes To Growth?
- Is AMC Entertainment Stock Worth Taking Down Here?
- Is it Time to Take a Bite into Domino’s Pizza?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.