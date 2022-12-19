FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Has $253,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.4% of FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $384.94 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $392.67. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

