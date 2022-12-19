FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth about $547,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 463.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 51.0% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MBB opened at $95.06 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $107.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.241 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

