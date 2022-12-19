FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $29,000 Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 477 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 690,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,987,200. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE ORCL opened at $79.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $214.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.45. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $99.95.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 60.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Oracle to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.08.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

