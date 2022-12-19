FuelCell Energy (FCEL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th.
FuelCell Energy Stock Down 5.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ FCEL opened at $3.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. FuelCell Energy has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $7.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.69.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FCEL. UBS Group started coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.85 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.55.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FuelCell Energy
FuelCell Energy Company Profile
FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.
