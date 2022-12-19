FuelCell Energy (FCEL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th.

FuelCell Energy Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FCEL opened at $3.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. FuelCell Energy has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $7.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FCEL. UBS Group started coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.85 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the second quarter worth about $62,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 37.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,217 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 26.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,305 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.87% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

