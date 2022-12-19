FuelCell Energy (FCEL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th.
FuelCell Energy Stock Down 5.4 %
FuelCell Energy stock opened at $3.51 on Monday. FuelCell Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $7.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 3.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a current ratio of 7.20.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FuelCell Energy
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $499,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in FuelCell Energy by 58.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,692 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 23,975 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 9.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,303 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 5,103 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 90,820 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 21.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 69,453 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 12,477 shares during the period. 42.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
FuelCell Energy Company Profile
FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.
