FuelCell Energy (FCEL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th.

FuelCell Energy Stock Down 5.4 %

FuelCell Energy stock opened at $3.51 on Monday. FuelCell Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $7.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 3.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a current ratio of 7.20.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FuelCell Energy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $499,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in FuelCell Energy by 58.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,692 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 23,975 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 9.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,303 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 5,103 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 90,820 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 21.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 69,453 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 12,477 shares during the period. 42.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FCEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.85 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.55.

(Get Rating)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.