Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Major Shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 1,341,420 Shares

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,341,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.42 per share, with a total value of $7,270,496.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,403,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,964,525.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ra Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, December 14th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 824,600 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $4,502,316.00.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Trading Down 2.4 %

FULC opened at $5.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.96. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $24.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulcrum Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on FULC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $42.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fulcrum Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.