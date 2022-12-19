Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Cut to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $64.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $61.00.

FUTU has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Futu from $58.00 to $64.10 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Futu from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. CLSA raised Futu from a sell rating to an underperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, DBS Vickers initiated coverage on Futu in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.10.

Futu Stock Performance

Futu stock opened at $66.47 on Friday. Futu has a 52-week low of $21.23 and a 52-week high of $72.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Futu Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Futu by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,951,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Futu by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Futu in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in Futu by 47.2% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. 19.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

