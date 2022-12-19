Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Cut to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $64.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $61.00.
FUTU has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Futu from $58.00 to $64.10 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Futu from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. CLSA raised Futu from a sell rating to an underperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, DBS Vickers initiated coverage on Futu in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.10.
Futu Stock Performance
Futu stock opened at $66.47 on Friday. Futu has a 52-week low of $21.23 and a 52-week high of $72.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.55.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Futu Company Profile
Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.
