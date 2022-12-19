Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Futu from $58.00 to $64.10 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Futu from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. DBS Vickers assumed coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Futu from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of Futu from a sell rating to an underperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.10.

Shares of NASDAQ FUTU opened at $66.47 on Thursday. Futu has a 52-week low of $21.23 and a 52-week high of $72.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Futu by 596.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Futu in the second quarter valued at $38,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Futu in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Futu in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Futu by 126.9% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. 19.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

