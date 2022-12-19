Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Acquires 129 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at $868,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 18,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 32,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 17,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 46.6% in the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 6,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $94.33 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $117.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.47.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

