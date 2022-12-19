Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Acquires 2,372 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 151.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,940 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $338,027,000 after buying an additional 245,335 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 98.1% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,098 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 10.7% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,392 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 26.6% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 88,822 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $13,574,000 after buying an additional 18,645 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.8 %

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,912 shares of company stock worth $4,226,187. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $114.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $128.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.77 and its 200 day moving average is $128.76. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

