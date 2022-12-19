Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.1% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,132,000 after buying an additional 31,984,063 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,861,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,830,699,000 after purchasing an additional 162,570 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,102,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,423 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,581,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,295,000 after purchasing an additional 472,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,084,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,630,000 after purchasing an additional 212,555 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $353.86 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $441.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $355.23 and its 200 day moving average is $359.42.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

