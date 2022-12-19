Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF accounts for 4.9% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF worth $4,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 257,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. KerberRose Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,988,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 386,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 19,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SPTM opened at $47.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.24. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $59.08.

