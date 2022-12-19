Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 505,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,653,000 after acquiring an additional 10,642 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 171,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 228.0% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 29,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $41.19 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.91. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $45.88.

