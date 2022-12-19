Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Sells 494 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 1.4% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 80.6% in the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.78.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $160.48 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market cap of $283.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

