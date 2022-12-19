Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Acquires 18,129 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,906.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,129 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.0% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 27 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 52 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.4 %

GOOG opened at $90.86 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.13 and a 200-day moving average of $106.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.43.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.