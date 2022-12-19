Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) and AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Critical Contrast

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) and AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.3% of Gatos Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.2% of AngloGold Ashanti shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Gatos Silver shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Gatos Silver has a beta of 2.27, suggesting that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AngloGold Ashanti has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gatos Silver N/A N/A N/A AngloGold Ashanti N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gatos Silver and AngloGold Ashanti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Gatos Silver and AngloGold Ashanti’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gatos Silver N/A N/A $40.44 million N/A N/A AngloGold Ashanti $4.03 billion 1.94 $622.00 million $1.60 11.70

AngloGold Ashanti has higher revenue and earnings than Gatos Silver.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Gatos Silver and AngloGold Ashanti, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gatos Silver 0 5 0 0 2.00 AngloGold Ashanti 1 0 2 0 2.33

Gatos Silver currently has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 14.21%. AngloGold Ashanti has a consensus target price of $22.10, indicating a potential upside of 18.06%. Given AngloGold Ashanti’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AngloGold Ashanti is more favorable than Gatos Silver.

Summary

AngloGold Ashanti beats Gatos Silver on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc. in October 2020. Gatos Silver, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

