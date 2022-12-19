GEE Group (JOB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th.
GEE Group Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of GEE Group stock opened at $0.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.60 million, a PE ratio of 3.31, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.60. GEE Group has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $0.80.
Separately, TheStreet raised GEE Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.
About GEE Group
GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.
