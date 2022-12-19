GEE Group (JOB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th.

GEE Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of GEE Group stock opened at $0.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.60 million, a PE ratio of 3.31, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.60. GEE Group has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $0.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised GEE Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About GEE Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GEE Group by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39,956 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in GEE Group in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in GEE Group by 630.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 215,770 shares during the last quarter. 20.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

