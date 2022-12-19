GEE Group (JOB) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th.

GEE Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of JOB stock opened at $0.66 on Monday. GEE Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $75.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.60.

Get GEE Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of GEE Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GEE Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in GEE Group by 127.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 39,956 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GEE Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of GEE Group by 630.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 215,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.