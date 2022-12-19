GEE Group (JOB) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th.
GEE Group Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of JOB stock opened at $0.66 on Monday. GEE Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $75.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.60.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of GEE Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
GEE Group Company Profile
GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GEE Group (JOB)
- How Do Chipmakers Stack Up When It Comes To Growth?
- Is AMC Entertainment Stock Worth Taking Down Here?
- Is it Time to Take a Bite into Domino’s Pizza?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.