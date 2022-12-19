General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group grew its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.80.

NYSE GD opened at $246.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.04. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $197.03 and a 12-month high of $256.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.97%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

