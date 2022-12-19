General Motors (NYSE:GM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.75-$7.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of General Motors from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of General Motors from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised General Motors from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.74.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM stock opened at $36.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.65. The stock has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $67.21.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s payout ratio is 6.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Motors

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GM. Weik Capital Management lifted its stake in General Motors by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 28,360 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Stories

