Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Shares of GEOS opened at $4.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.72. Geospace Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $8.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Geospace Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Geospace Technologies by 37.1% in the third quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 33,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,036 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Geospace Technologies by 38.5% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 64,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 18,065 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Geospace Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Geospace Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

