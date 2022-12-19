GFS Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

GFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of VNQ opened at $84.09 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $116.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.24.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

